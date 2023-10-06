PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested Friday in connection with a September homicide in Pasco County, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Wallace, 40, was arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after 40-year-old Adam Wolff was found dead Sept. 19 near the intersection of Old Dixie Highway and Clark Street in Hudson, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wolff’s mother, Lisa Snow, previously spoke to 8 On Your Side and pleaded for anyone with information to come forward. Snow said Wolff was known for his fishing skills.