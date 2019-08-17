Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Man charged with felony battery, robbery carjacking in Pasco Co.

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A carjacking suspect is now behind bars after he returned to the scene in the stolen car in Zephyrhills.

According to deputies, the carjacking happened at 39109 Ola Ave.

As 52-year-old Joe Love tried stealing a car, the car owner put up a fight. Luckily no injuries were caused.

Love ended up taking off with the car. As Pasco County deputies were called to the scene, Love returned in the stolen car. He was arrested on the scene.

Love is being charged with robbery carjacking with no weapon as well as felony battery.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss