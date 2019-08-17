Man charged with felony battery, robbery carjacking in Pasco Co.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A carjacking suspect is now behind bars after he returned to the scene in the stolen car in Zephyrhills.

According to deputies, the carjacking happened at 39109 Ola Ave.

As 52-year-old Joe Love tried stealing a car, the car owner put up a fight. Luckily no injuries were caused.

Love ended up taking off with the car. As Pasco County deputies were called to the scene, Love returned in the stolen car. He was arrested on the scene.

Love is being charged with robbery carjacking with no weapon as well as felony battery.