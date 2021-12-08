Man, barge missing in waters near Hudson, Coast Guard says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rescue crews are searching the waters in and off Pasco County for signs of a man who went missing on a barge in the Hudson area.

The Coast Guard said Kaleb Wardy was on a 30-foot “dock barge” before he disappeared Wednesday morning.

The agency is working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office’s marine unit to find him. Crews have been searching the Crystal and Anclote rivers and an area about 40 miles offshore.

UPDATE 1 @USCG Station Sand Key & Air Station Clearwater are searching w/ @PascoSheriff Marine & @MyFWC for Kaleb Wardy in Hudson FL b/w Crystal River, Anclote & 40 mil offshore. Anyone w/ info please call 727-824-7506. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) December 8, 2021

They’re asking anyone with information regarding Wardy’s whereabouts to call 727-824-7506.