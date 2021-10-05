Man arrested in Pasco County after allegedly dragging girlfriend from truck, authorities say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested in Pasco County Monday on an attempted murder charge out of Monroe County after he allegedly dragged his girlfriend from his truck, deputies say.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy found the 28-year-old woman bleeding with serious injuries on her arms, legs, and chest shortly after midnight on Sept. 14.

She told authorities that her boyfriend — Scott David Alan Hedger, 41, of Tavernier — dragged her from the truck after they got into an argument. However, she had to be sedated before she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators said during an interview at the hospital. the victim told them she was standing on the truck’s step bar when Hedger started driving in reverse, causing her to fall and get stuck in between the truck and step bar.

The sheriff’s office said Hedger kept driving in reverse before driving forward, dragging the woman for close to 1,038 feet before she got free.

At first, Hedger was just charged with leaving the scene without rendering aid, driving with a suspended license, failure to report an injured person and failure to register as a convicted felon (for a prior fleeing and eluding conviction) and was released on bond.

However, detectives later got warrants for Hedger’s arrest on attempted murder and aggravated battery charges after their interview with the victim, the sheriff’s office said.

A Monroe County deputy found Hedger on U.S. 1 in Pasco County with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service. The sheriff’s office said he was driving the same pickup truck at the time.

Authorities said he will now be taken back to Monroe County for the new charges.