Man arrested in 2005 beating death of elderly Port Richey woman

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the 2005 murder of an elderly woman in Port Richey, authorities said Friday.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Brian Vincent Stoll of Panama City was arrested for the brutal death of Beverly Bobrick, 79, but did not provide any further information.

News Channel 8 previously reported that Bobrick and her dog were beaten to death after someone entered her home through a back window and stole her money.

Officials are holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday to share more information on the case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

