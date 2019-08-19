Man arrested for throwing cup of urine at victim in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County man is facing a battery charge after deputies say he threw a cup of urine on an acquaintance because he was angry a drug test came back clean.

The alleged incident happened Saturday morning, just after 12:15 a.m.

Deputies say 29-year-old Jacob Pattenaude got into an argument with the victim and accused him of being a drug addict. Pattenaude then gave the victim a drug test kit, which the victim used.

Pattenaude got angry when the results showed the victim was not using drug, an arrest report says. Deputies say Pattenaude threw the cup of urine at the victim, hitting him in the shoulder and face.

Deputies responding to the scene noted in the arrest report they saw wet areas on the victim’s shirt and found the empty cup in the yard.

Pattenaude was charged with simple battery and taken to the Pasco County Jail.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM WFLA.COM: