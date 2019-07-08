Man arrested for running from Pasco deputies, hiding heroin in rectum

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hernando Beach man is facing several charges after deputies say he ran from them during a traffic stop and was later found with heroin in his rectum.

A Pasco County deputy started following 27-year-old Timothy Davis early Saturday morning on US-19 near Windsor Mill Road in Hudson. According to an arrest report, the deputy witnessed a white Kia Soul switch lanes without a turn signal, then nearly cause a crash by making a left-hand turn without yielding to traffic.

The deputy activated lights and sirens in an attempt to pull the car over, but the arrest report says Davis drove off through a parking lot. Deputies say he then got back onto US-19 and started driving the wrong way.

Davis went over the concrete median of US-19 and drove across the southbound lanes before hitting a fence on the side of the road, the arrest report says. At that point, deputies say Davis got out of the car through the window and started running into a wooded area, ignoring the deputy’s order to stop.

Deputies chased Davis and were eventually able to take him into custody. After he was captured, the car Davis had been driving was searched. The arrest report says deputies found heroin, meth and several drug paraphernalia items that Davis later admitted he owned.

After searching Davis’ name, deputies realized he had an indefinitely-suspended license. Davis told deputies that’s why he initially drove away from the deputy trying to pull him over.

While Davis was being booked into jail, deputies say they saw him “taking an item of contraband from his testicular area and placing the item in his rectal cavity.” Davis was then taken to Bayonet Point Medical Center for treatment. Medical staff told deputies they felt a plastic bag in Davis’ rectal cavity but couldn’t remove it by hand.

The arrest report says Davis also admitted he destroyed contraband evidence down a shower drain at the jail.

Davis was arrested for possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer without violence, fleeing/eluding law enforcement, driving with a suspended license, having contraband in a county detention facility and tampering with physical evidence.

Deputies say he also had active warrants out of Hernando County for grand theft, criminal mischief and trespassing.