Man arrested for practicing dentistry without license out of Wesley Chapel townhouse

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested Wednesday for practicing dentistry without a license, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office officials said Friday.

Jose Mas Fernandez, 33, was taken to jail. He has since bonded out.

According to the arrest papers, an undercover agent contacted Fernandez on the telephone. The call was recorded.





The defendant told the detective he could “provide me with dental services from his home. The defendant advised he could extract my tooth, and provide antibiotics for $150, to also include $20 extra for numbing medicine.”

Fernandez then sent the detective his address, the paperwork says.

When at his home, the detective said Fernandez gave him Amoxicillin, which he didn’t have a prescription for.











The detective noticed instruments and equipment in Fernandez’s home. He was arrested.

Fernandez apparently admitted to the detective that he sometimes provide dental work for people and went on to say he’s not licensed with the state of Florida.



















A News Channel 8 crew stopped by his home on Chipotle Lane. Fernandez came to the door and said he speaks Spanish, but said in English, he didn’t want to talk.

“No. I don’t speak English. I don’t speak English good sir. But my wife coming later,” he said.

When asked if he has a license, Fernandez shut the door. He was dressed in medical scrubs.

“Yeah, this is pretty random,” said neighbor Dee Step. “I had no idea about that.”

