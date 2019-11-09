Man arrested for homicide after body found in burned car in Pasco County

Pasco County

Pasco Sheriff’s Office

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has been arrested in the death of a person found in a burned up car in Pasco County.

Deputies made the discovery in the woods east of Ballies Bluff Road near Key Vista Nature Park in Holiday on Nov. 1.

The sheriff’s office arrested 21-year-old Hudson resident Michael Joseph Psilakis Jr. in connection to the homicide.

Deputies discovered Psilakis was driving a stolen vehicle with a stolen handgun inside. The sheriff’s office said Psilakis fought the arrest and tried to run, resulting in additional charges.

The victim’s identity in this case has not been released by deputies due to Marsy’s law

