HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Hernando County arrested a man who is believed to be the suspect responsible for destroying several homes and nearly killing several people in Holiday, according to authorities.

On March 4, a fire destroyed four townhomes and severely damaged another on Boardwalk Street. Firefighters had to spend 90 minutes just to get the fire contained.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Joseph Bronson Newman, 33, caused the fire by setting a van on fire in the area, which then spread to the homes and destroyed several other vehicles and boating vessels.

However, no injuries were reported.

Newman was arrested on numerous charges of attempted homicide and arson in the case. 8 On Your Side has reached out to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office for more information.