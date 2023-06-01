PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol located and arrested the man who they believe is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened last Friday.

Mason Ryan Stevenson, 30, of Webster, was found and arrested around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday after the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about his location.

According to troopers, Stevenson was wanted after he allegedly hit a pedestrian who walked into his path on Bolton Avenue. Troopers said Stevenson fled the scene. The victim, a 31-year-old woman from Hudson, suffered fatal injuries.

Troopers said Stevenson’s vehicle was found abandoned near the scene of the crash, but they had no other leads at the time.

Stevenson was found in Hudson on Wednesday. He was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving with a suspended license, then booked into a Pasco County jail.