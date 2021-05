ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has been arrested after a shooting in a Zephyrhills parking lot left one person hurt.

Officials say there was some sort of disturbance between William Ashley Parrish and another person at Zephyr Plaza when shots were fired.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and Parrish has been arrested for aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

Right now, it’s not clear if both people knew each other.