WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office searching for man accused of stealing two vehicles from business in Wesley Chapel.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office Twitter account, the man allegedly tried to pry open the door of a business in the 27200 block of Wesley Chapel Blvd. on Tuesday at 9:40 p.m.

(Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

The man was accused of stealing two vehicles, which the sheriff’s office said were later recovered. He was allegedly spotted behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle in New Tampa late Wednesday night, at another business in the 5100 block of Point of Tampa Way.

The sheriff’s office provided security camera of the suspect walking into a convenience store.

Anyone with information, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 23018560, or submit a tip online on the sheriff’s office website.