Man accused of stabbing, holding woman hostage dies following Pasco Co. deputy-involved shooting

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man shot by two Pasco County deputies following a stabbing and hostage situation in Hudson has died.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Russell Lindemeyer has died as a result of Saturday afternoon’s shooting.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the Hudson area in relation to a domestic violence stabbing around 1:20 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found Lindmeyer inside a bedroom holding a knife up to the throat of a woman, according to Sheriff Chris Nocco.

Deputies say Lindemeyer and the woman were in a close personal relationship.

When deputies tried to get Lindemeyer to drop the knife, Nocco said he refused and motioned toward the woman, who was critically injured, with the knife and started screaming.

To prevent further injury to the woman, two deputies fired at Lindemeyer, according to Nocco. No deputies were injured during the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said the woman was stabbed more than 15 times before law enforcement officials arrived. She was sent to a local hospital as a trauma alert due to the severity of her injuries from the stabbing.

The woman later told deputies that she had been held against her will for the entirety of the day, according to PCSO.

No update has been provided on her injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

Nocco did note that body-worn cameras were worn at the time of the shooting, however, the footage will not be released as the incident took place inside of a residence and Florida law prohibits the release of such video.