PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man says woke up on top of his victim after blacking out and stabbing him 29 times at a hotel in Port Richey, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim, a 66-year-old man who survived, was stabbed by Jeffrey Thompson III, 26, around 2 p.m. on Saturday at the at La Vista Inn hotel, which is off US Highway 90.

According to the sheriff’s office, Thompson admitted to stabbing the victim.

Thompson’s mom allegedly witnessed the incident and told deputies she saw him stab the victims multiple times. She said she pulled him off the victim and watched her son go to the sink and wash off the blood.

The mom walked with Thompson to a different room after the stabbing.

According to deputies, Thompson said the victim had made him angry over the course of two days. He also admitted to being awake for multiple days on methamphetamine.

The victim was transported to Bayonet Point Hospital. He underwent emergency surgery and provided testimony.

The victim recalled being picked up by Thompson while walking on the road back to the hotel. After they got to the hotel, Thompson started hitting him in the head repeatedly. He said he believed Thompson was going to kill him.

Thompson was arrested for attempted felony homicide and possession of methamphetamine.