Man accused of Pasco Co. crime spree tries to break out of jail, deputies say

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who spoke to 8 On Your Side from the Pasco County Jail in October tried to escape this week, deputies explained.

“I did not carjack,” Luis Tull told 8 On Your Side reporter Chip Osowski last October.

“You didn’t shoot that man,” Osowski asked?

“I didn’t shoot this man, like I said,” Tull replied.

Tull maintained during the jailhouse interview that he’s not a violent person.

This week, Pasco County deputies said he wanted a taste of freedom.

“He attempted to climb a support beam in one of the rec yards in the housing units. That support beam leads up to what is essentially a chain-link fence top,” said Amanda Hunter, a spokeswoman for the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Tull allegedly tried to pry open the fence, but couldn’t. Other inmates and deputies saw him in action, and those deputies moved in to get him down.

“I would say it’s a futile attempt, honestly. It’s built to keep people in and we make sure it’s maintained to keep people in, so it was an ill-advised attempt to get out. Not sure how he thought it was going to work, but he tried,” Hunter said.

Hunter explained that Tull will remain housed in a more secure section of the jail due to the attempt.

Tull is accused of a crime spree in Pasco County last year in which he allegedly carjacked a person at a McDonald’s, shot the car owner, then broke into several homes in Dade City.

His dramatic arrest was caught on body camera video, worn by sheriff’s deputies.

He’s charged with a host of crimes and remains in jail on no bond.

LATEST PASCO COUNTY NEWS: