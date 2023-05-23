PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County man accused of killing and dismembering an Uber Eats driver could face the death penalty if he is convicted, according to court documents filed last Friday.

Oscar Solis, 30, was arrested late last month after deputies said they linked him to 59-year-old Randall Cooke’s murder.

Cooke was reported missing after he made an Uber Eats delivery to the house Solis was living at. The next morning, Solis was reportedly caught on camera walking around the house with another man, both carrying trash bags. An arrest affidavit states one of the men appeared to be dragging a heavy bag across the ground.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said “several” bags were found to contain the remains of the missing delivery driver.

Investigators said they believe that Cooke was delivering an order for Solis’ father when Solis pulled him inside and allegedly murdered him.

Solis was charged with murder while committing a robbery after the Cooke’s wedding ring and car keys were allegedly found in Solis’ possession.

Assistant State Attorney Bryan Sarabia and State Attorney Bruce Bartlett called the murder “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel.”

Solis faces charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a dead human body. He is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, June 6, according to court documents.