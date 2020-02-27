Man accused of dumping bucket of cow manure on victim at dairy farm in Crystal Springs

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man has been charged with a felony after deputies say he dumped a bucket of cow manure on a person.

Pasco County deputies arrested 47-year-old Jose Ramirez-Callejas on Wednesday evening at Spoto’s Dairy in the Crystal River area. According to an arrest report, Ramirez-Callejas is an employee at the dairy farm.

Deputies say Ramirez-Callejas intentionally threw the cow manure on the victim against the victim’s will. According to the arrest report, he scooped the cow manure into a bucket and dumped it over the victim’s head.

During an interview, deputies say Ramirez-Callejas admitted to throwing the cow manure on the victim. Deputies also noted in the arrest report they noticed cow manure on the victim’s forehead and leg. The report does not mention why the manure was dumped on the victim.

Ramirez-Callejas was arrested and charged with felony battery. The arrest report says he was previously convicted of battery in Hillborough County in 2017.

LATEST PASCO COUNTY NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Feeding Minds: Bay area school opens food pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding Minds: Bay area school opens food pantry"

SPCA Florida sending kittens from Lakeland to Chicago

Thumbnail for the video titled "SPCA Florida sending kittens from Lakeland to Chicago"

Bay area school districts address concerns about Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay area school districts address concerns about Coronavirus"

Road Rants: Timeline and details of SR-52 widening in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: Timeline and details of SR-52 widening in Pasco County"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

2 dead at Largo apartment complex, suspect in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 dead at Largo apartment complex, suspect in custody"

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cortez Road in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cortez Road in Bradenton"

Body camera video captures arrest of woman accused of making bomb in Tampa Walmart

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body camera video captures arrest of woman accused of making bomb in Tampa Walmart"

Tampa Bay area pediatric cancer patient dances with Diddy on Ellen Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay area pediatric cancer patient dances with Diddy on Ellen Show"

Euclid Ave. reopens after railroad repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Euclid Ave. reopens after railroad repairs"

City accuses CSX of going rogue, creating traffic nightmare in South Tampa by closing too many crossings

Thumbnail for the video titled "City accuses CSX of going rogue, creating traffic nightmare in South Tampa by closing too many crossings"

City accuses CSX of going rogue, creating traffic nightmare in South Tampa by closing too many crossings

Thumbnail for the video titled "City accuses CSX of going rogue, creating traffic nightmare in South Tampa by closing too many crossings"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss