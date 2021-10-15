Man accused of breaking into Pasco Co. home, entering child’s room arrested on burglary charge

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect accused of breaking into a Holiday family’s home and entering a minor’s room Thursday morning.

In a Friday report, the sheriff’s office said Thomas Marnets, 52, of Longwood broke into the home around 1 a.m. and walked into a child’s bedroom while undoing his pants.

Thomas Marnets, 52, of Longwood (Photo courtesy of Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

However, the family’s dog alerted the homeowners to the intruder’s presence. The sheriff’s office said the homeowners saw Marnets running from the home.

Marnets was identified by multiple people, including his boss and sister, after the sheriff’s office put the video of the intrusion on Facebook, according to the sheriff’s office. He was later arrested on one count of burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Deputies said the suspect and victims do not appear to know each other.