Man accused of beating friend, trashing Pasco home claims he was just chasing his kitten

LAND O LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County man accused of severely beating his friend and trashing his own home over the weekend claimed he was just trying to chase his kitten, deputies say.

Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Tower Road in Land O’ Lakes. The victim told deputies he was hanging out at the home of his lifelong friend, 50-year-old Douglas Smith. At some point, the victim said Smith “randomly became enraged.”

An arrest report says Smith started smashing objects in the house, including his own prized guitar. He also knocked the television off the wall, the affidavit says.

At some point, deputies say Smith got on top of the victim and started hitting him. The victim told deputies he was being hit “so hard and fast” he didn’t know if a weapon was involved or if it was just Smith’s hands, the arrest report says.

After speaking with the victim, deputies responded to Smith’s home and found him lying in a pile of broken furniture. When they got inside, deputies say there was a television on the floor, a broken table and “lots of things knocked over and thrown around.” The arrest report also says there was money on the ground and a pool of blood just in front of the door.

When asked about what happened, deputies say Smith claimed he was chasing his kitten around and denied anything happening with his friend. According to the arrest report, Smith said he was mowing his lawn then met up with the victim and started drinking with him. He told deputies he didn’t remember anything other than chasing his kitten and had no idea how his house got trashed. He also could not say where the pool of blood or his own wounds came from, the arrest affidavit says.

Smith was detained and placed in a patrol car. At some point, deputies say he started screaming and yelling. Deputies say he then gave “various reasons why the victim is less of a man than he is” and stated how important his job is. He also talked more about chasing his kitten near the sea wall, the arrest report says.

Smith was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with serious injury. The arrest report says the victim’s injuries will leave permanent damage and scarring, and may require surgery.

The deputy who filled out Smith’s arrest report requested high bond due to “the lack of cooperation” and the serious nature of the injuries that required the victim to be taken to the hospital.