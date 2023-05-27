PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after crashing into a tree along I-75 in Pasco County on Saturday.

The 72-year-old man from Gainesville was heading south in a Dodge Caravan when he veered off the interstate near Blanton Road at 3:30 p.m., according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The release stated he missed a curve in the road “for an unknown reason” before crossing onto the shoulder and striking a tree. The van caught fire and the driver died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver’s next-of-kin has not been notified. It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.