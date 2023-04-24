PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man following a death investigation that was conducted on Moog Road last week.

On April 21, deputies were dispatched to the 3400 block of Moog Road around 12:10 p.m. after a death was reported.

Following the reported death, one person was detained by the sheriff’s office. On Monday, PCSO announced that Oscar Adrian Solis, 30, who was previously detained by the sheriff’s office, was arrested for the homicide.

After Solis was detained, officials have been scouring the Beacon Square neighborhood searching for evidence to build their case and on Monday, the Pasco County dive team extended their search into the waterway behind the property.

Water samples were extracted and carried to forensic units for further examination.

No other information was immediately available, but Sheriff Chris Nocco will hold a press conference at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.