Live Now
Amber Alert: Officials give update on search for missing Jacksonville girl

Lutz veteran recalls mission as B-24 navigator: Bomb enemy, survive to fight another day

Pasco County

He remembers the entire country was behind them

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – Charley Barr of Lutz flew 24 bombing missions over Germany during World War II.

He was a navigator aboard a B-24 Liberator, guiding his long-range bomber deep into enemy territory then back to England.

As the war was winding down in 1945, Charley – now 95 – remembers a German jet, buzzing his formation of bombers.

He recalls heavy flak from Nazi anti-aircraft guns. His plane even took a hit.

95 year old Charley Barr was a navigator on a B-24 bomber in World War II.

Tonight at 6 on News Channel 8, Charley shares his most terrifying moment and the one sight that still stirs emotion.

LATEST VETERANS VOICES NEWS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss