PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Did you happen to lose a pig? If so, the Pasco County Sheriff’s might’ve found your swine.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, they found the piggy roaming around Sunday afternoon.

If you happen to be the owner or know who the pig belongs to, please contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Agriculture Unit at 727-844-7733.