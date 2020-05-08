Local dealership to host food drive for Metropolitan Ministries

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hyundai of New Port Richey is partnering with Metropolitan Ministries to host a food drive for the community during this uncertain time.

The food drive will be taking place at Hyundai of New Port Richey, located at 3936 US Highway 19, on May 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Below is a list of the items being accepted:

Canned meats and fish, Canned vegetables, Canned soups, Canned Fruit, Beans, Peanut butter, Pasta, Spaghetti sauce, Rice Low-sugar cereal Instant oatmeal Popcorn Crackers

They are also accepting baby food and formula, diapers and hygiene items.

If you decide to donate items or goods, when you drive up, volunteers will unload your donations for you.

