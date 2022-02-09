Hillsborough woman dead after car drives into pond off SR-54

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — A 51-year-old woman was killed after she lost control of her car and crashed into a pond near the intersection of SR-54 and Henning Lane Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 51-year-old woman, whose name was not released, was driving a 2015 Honda sedan when she lost control for an unknown reason. Reports said the woman then traveled across the median and into a pond, completely submerging the car.

The woman was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a Pasco County Fire Rescue spokesperson, dive teams were sent into the water before the car was pulled back to dry land.

Reports indicated the woman was the only occupant in the car. She was wearing a seatbelt.

