LIVE: Aging expert testifies in Curtis Reeves murder trial

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — News Channel 8 is continuing its coverage of the Curtis Reeves’ theater shooting trial.

Reeves is standing trial for shooting and killing Chad Oulson inside a Wesley Chapel movie theater eight years ago.

Jurors have heard days worth of testimony from witnesses and experts. On Monday morning, Donna Cohen, a professor at the University of South Florida who is an expert at aging is set to testify. She is expected to talk about how the aging process might have impacted Reeves’ actions that day.

Reeves’ daughter Jennifer Shaw said Friday that gradually, over time, she watched as her father’s physical capabilities declined.

“We took family vacations every year, most of the time those consisted of camping, hiking, fishing,” Shaw said. “The kayaking paddles are two part paddles where you have to press in a little button and pull them apart and it was a harsh reality as a child to see your father not be able to do that.”

Shaw was not in the theater at the time of the shooting.

The defense is trying to prove Reeves was in fear of his life when he shot and killed Oulson.

The two men had been arguing over Oulson’s use of a cell phone. After Oulson threw popcorn in his face, Reeves pulled out a handgun and opened fire, killing him. A bullet also hit Oulson’s wife, Nicole.

Reeves’ son told the jury he arrived at the theater to find the men arguing and heard a gunshot. He said he rushed to help Oulson and saw the gunshot wound. He tried to apply pressure and told Oulson he would be okay, but he died a few minutes later.

He said he checked on his father and noticed his glasses had been knocked to the side of his face. Reeves claims Oulson hit him in the face with his cell phone. But witnesses claim they didn’t see Reeves get hit.

The trial will resume around 8:30 a.m. Monday.