TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — I-75 southbound lanes are closed in Pasco County after a dump truck overturned during a crash.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, all but one lane of I-75 SB is currently shut down at mile-marker 288, which is located near Dade City.

“The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that injuries are involved in the crash,” PCSO wrote in a Facebook post. “No word on total amount or severity of injuries.”

