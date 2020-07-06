Large fire burns through Hudson strip club

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews are battling a 2-alarm fire that broke out at a strip club in Hudson early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Icon’s Gentleman’s Club, 18728 US-19, around 6 a.m. and saw smoke pouring from the roof of the building, and flames shooting out of the business.

Firefighters have remained at the scene, battling the fire. No injuries were reported.

Officials said NB US-19 is down to one lane between Krysher Lane and County Line Road. Drivers are being asked to use caution and watch for first responders.

