Likely over 50 feet deep, Pasco depression threatens nearby businesses

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A large depression in the ground near the corner of Spring Haven Boulevard and Little Road in Pasco County has been steadily growing since Monday morning when it was first discovered.

“Yesterday between when I was here at around 12:30 to now, it looks like it’s tripled in size,” said Jorge Alejandro, a manager at The Varsity Club Restaurant in the building near the edge of the hole.

Alejandro says his restaurant has been struggling because of the pandemic and only recently opened for 100% occupancy. Now he worries they may have to shut back down if the hole continues to grow.

“Well, we were able to open to full capacity on the inside, but with the cool weather our outside patio was really good for people because we could do large parties and stuff out there, but then this happened and we are back to not being able to sit anybody outside for a while,” said Alejandro.

Pasco County Emergency managers are keeping a close eye on the hole for the public’s safety.

“It has expanded, it has grown in size,” said Andrew Fossa, emergency management director for Pasco County. “It has gotten deeper also, it’s probably about 50-55 feet deep now. It has expanded overnight and has grown over more toward the Varsity Club Restaurant.”

Fossa says the depression has not been classified as a sink hole at this time, as work is still being done to see what caused the depression. The county is keeping an eye on the edges of the hole to determine if the restaurant will need to close.

“You see that oak tree right behind me, so that oak tree, when that oak tree falls, that’s when the restaurant gets shut,” said Fossa.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the small oak tree Fossa pointed to was leaning, but still standing. The hole is on private property, so it will be up to the property owner to plug the hole and fill it.

