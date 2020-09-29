Lightning strikes Zephyrhills mobile home, family of five left homeless

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Dustin Farrell, his fiance Katrina DeRousse and their three children have no idea what the future will hold.

Last night lightning struck their mobile home in Zephyrhills, setting it on fire.

“I mean, we have nothing. The whole house burnt. Their clothes, my work tools. Everything I got is gone,” said Farrell. “We’re going to start over.”

The family had just left moments earlier to attend a wedding when they learned the house was on fire. They immediately left, knowing their beloved dog “Static” was still inside.

“She came running back telling me that our house got hit by lightning and it was on fire and our dog was trapped in the house,” said Farrell. “And he, unfortunately, didn’t make it. so that’s really the hard part for me because everything here I can get it back, but I can’t get him back. “

Neighbors are already doing what they can to help out. Bill Vanorden, who some know as “Mr. Bill” in the neighborhood is collecting clothing, toys and furniture to give the family.

Bill Vanorden with son Liam.

“You know, we gotta try and get them clothes, try to get the proper sizes and everything,” said Vanorden. “Today for instance, I had a friend that came by and dropped off a bunch of pairs of shoes.”

Friends have also set up a donation page to aid the family in its time of need.

MORE TOP STORIES