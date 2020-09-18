Lightning strikes home, destroying chimney in Hudson area

BAYONET POINT, Fla. (WFLA) – The chimney of a home on Clock Tower Parkway in the Hudson area was blown to smithereens Thursday night as a result of a lightning strike, officials with Pasco County Fire Rescue said.

Cinder blocks were tossed around the yard like toys.

“I heard a big explosion last night, about 10:30,” said Angel Burgos, a neighbor who lives directly across the street.

The strike woke Burgos from his sleep, but he did not realize it was lightning until the morning.

“I noticed when the firemen and police came. And I say ‘wow, look at that!'” he said.

Emergency crews got a 911 call Friday morning from somebody reporting an explosion, but when they got to the home, they realized it was an act of Mother Nature that tore apart the chimney, said Corey Dierdorff, the department’s public information officer.

According to neighbors, the strike is the second in the area in as many weeks.

Jim Powers told 8 On Your Side lightning struck near a home last week.

“Lightning hit the ground, four feet from the tree,” said Powers, about a neighbor’s place. “Knocked the bark off the tree, the timbers in the tree. Two front windows got blown out. The car, four feet from the hole. Power steering is gone from the car.”

A woman believed to be a relative came to the home on Clock Tower Parkway to survey the damage Friday but did not want to talk to reporters.

A neighbor says the homeowners are seasonal and were not home at the time.

