DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Havalyn Massey was working from home when the wicked weather moved in.

“The lightning was starting, the rain was starting, and then all of the sudden the pop was so loud I thought maybe it was in the house,” Massey said. “So I just got up, looked around, started unplugging appliances and stuff and just happened to look out at the garage and the smoke was just starting to billow from underneath the shingles.”

She and a neighbor both called 911. Pasco Fire Rescue crews responded to the home on 5th Street in Dade City around noon.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames before any major damage was done.

A fire investigator on scene told 8 on Your Side, all indications pointed to a lightning strike as the cause of the fire.

Massey said she has a lot to be thankful for.

“We’re fortunate it’s not attached to the house,” Massey said. “It could have been. Lightning was all around. So it was very fortunate that it was just the garage. It’s only stuff, so things that we can replace. Fortunately it was just a garage.”