Lennar to build 651 new homes in Zephyrhills

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Zephyrhills announced Friday its planning department has approved the construction plans for an upcoming housing development by Lennar Homes.

The approval will now allow Lennar Homes to move forward with platting and beginning construction of the infrastructure including roads, ponds, water and sewer.

Lennar Homes plans to build 371 single-family homes, 180 townhomes, and 100 gated villas in the Abbott Square community. The homes will be located on the west side of Simons Road behind the Sarah Vande Berg Tennis Center.

For the latest details on the upcoming development, such as pricing and floorplans, visit Lennar’s website in the coming months.