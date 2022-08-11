WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — In this day and age, libraries have so much more than just books to read.

Some offer gardening classes, woodshops and even recording studios.

Several of Pasco County’s libraries have tools and materials that help teach you how to knit and crochet projects to give to charity.

“It’s a creative way that you can give back to everyone. There’s so many things that you can make,” New River Branch Library Customer Service Specialist Caille Branscombe said.

Yarn for a Cause is a group that gathers at New River Branch Library every Thursday to share tips and work on different projects together.

One of the group’s latest projects was making blankets and hats to donate to a baby pantry. In the past, members have also made items to donate to local nursing homes.

If you are interested in Yarn for a Cause, organizers said individuals 12 years and up can join.

“Learning how to do things with your hands is another creative outlet for different people and it’s always a positive thing,” Branscombe said.

Knitting and crocheting materials, including yarn, are provided by the library. Group members are also welcome to bring their own.

Event registration can be found on the Pasco County Libraries event calendar.