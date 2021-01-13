Land O’Lakes senior community vaccinates 400 people

LAND O’LAKES, Fla (WFLA) – Seniors waited in line Wednesday outside of The Groves Clubhouse in the Land O’Lakes community to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

This opportunity was organized by a few in the community to help bring the vaccine to the residents in this area.

“On Friday we got a call from the department who said we had 400 doses for the community,” said Ron Scruggs, one of the organizers.

Those in the community quickly worked to figure out the logistics. The Groves senior community has around 1,200 residents, so organizers decided to prioritize the appointments for the oldest residents, which are from 90 to 97 years old, and work their way from there until the 400 appointments were filled.

“We looked at it this way, one-third of our residents got vaccinated today. That means the two thirds that are left are safer,” said organizer Mark Bufano.

While the line was long and the seniors did have to wait a while for the vaccine, 8 On Your Side spoke with some who said they didn’t mind the wait because the convenience of getting vaccinated in their own neighborhood was worth it.