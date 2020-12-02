LIVE NOW /
Land O Lakes woman wins $2 million from Florida lottery scratch-off game

Pasco County

NC Lottery Growth_1525190279131

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Land O Lakes woman is kicking off the holidays with two million reasons to celebrate.

The Florida Lottery says Stephanie Potts, 48 claimed a $2 million top prize from the new 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.

Potts purchased her winning ticket from Sunoco, located at 22911 State Road 54 in Lutz and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,780,000.00.

The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 game, 100X THE CASH, launched in September and features more than $294 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $2 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.50.

