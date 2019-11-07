Land O’ Lakes man wins million-dollar jackpot in lotto game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Land O’ Lakes man has won a $1.4 million JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY lottery game jackpot prize.
The Florida Lottery says 57-year-old Conrad Boudreau decided to take his earnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,097,414.10.
Boudreau purchased his winning JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY Quick Pick ticket from the Publix located at 2121 Collier Parkway in Land O’ Lakes. The grocery store will receive a bonus commission of $1,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.
The next JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY drawing will be held Friday at 11:15 p.m. with a $500,000 jackpot.
