Land ‘O Lakes man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Land ‘O Lakes man has claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery.

The Florida Lottery said Mark McGeehan, 41, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game  He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.00.

McGeehan purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 2121 Collier Parkway in Land ‘O Lakes. 

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

The $20 game, $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC, launched in October 2018 and gives players the opportunity to win up to $5,000,000. Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99.

