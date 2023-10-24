PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Land O’ Lakes High School closed Tuesday after a “suspicious substance” was reportedly found in the mail at the campus.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said the substance is “isolated in one non-student area of the school.” It was determined to be non-hazardous in nature.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Land O’ Lakes High School is closing for the day. No additional information is available at this time as the investigation continues,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.