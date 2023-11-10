LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — The tree-lined canopies and shrubbery of Little Lake Thomas Road help hide what is already hard to find off Land O’ Lakes Boulevard: a sense of calm.

“Quiet little country road,” Savier Rodriguez said of his home for the past six years. “Not anymore.”

In videos and testimony shared with 8 On Your Side, the quiet slice of old Florida that drew Rodriguez and his neighbors to Little Lake Thomas is decidedly less quiet now.

For months, Rodriguez and his neighbors said construction on the other side of a wall siding in their neighborhood is keeping them awake at night. Rodriguez said a few weeks ago, he was in bed, about to fall asleep, around 3:30 a.m.

“At that point, they had five or six trucks pulling up. You hear the beep, beep, beep,” Rodriguez recalled. “They’re all honking at each other, communicating. You got fifty guys out there working, you know, everybody yelling over each other.”

So he called the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed to 8 On Your Side: that deputies cited a contractor with Lennar Homes for working before 7 a.m., violating a county ordinance. The sheriff’s office said work stopped that day.

8 On Your Side spoke with Lennar Homes saying they did not have a comment yet on the issue. We will continue to reach out to them to get answers for the community, who said the early construction has continued.

Scott Hitt bought a few properties in the Pasco County neighborhood more than thirty years ago.

“I thought we were kind of insulated and everything else,” Hitt explained. “But I knew when they were going to be coming in with the construction, that lives were going to be changed.”

Though he wasn’t around for the 3:30 a.m. incident, he said he’s been around when work has started before dawn.

“The dump trucks,” Hitt said. “When they dump and then that gate slams. It’ll bring you bolt straight up.”

“It’s not so much what it looks like, as opposed to what it sounds like,” said Little Lake Thomas resident Stephen Simmons. “In the middle of the night, just the beating and the banging, the dump truck slamming.”

Simmons and his wife said they moved out to the area for the same reasons as everyone else.

“The peace and quiet, being on a lake, I mean, that’s just been great,” Simmons said. “It was a great price for what we got, and you know, it was peaceful. Which it no longer is.”

He said he understands there will be construction, but said 3:30 a.m. is too much.

“If it were the summertime, I could certainly understand that,” Simmons conceded. “But now that we’re in the fall and, I’m sorry, you’ve got your construction business in Florida. Suck it up.”