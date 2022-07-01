TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Land O’ Lakes man won a $1 million prize from a lottery scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Friday.

Howard Creps won the prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. He decided to get his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The ticket was purchased at Land O’ Lakes BP on Land O’ Lakes Boulevard. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 500X THE CASH game features a top prize of $25 million, which is the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.