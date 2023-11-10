DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for a Lakeland man accused of crashing a stolen truck, killing a woman, and fleeing the scene last month.

FHP announced Friday that a warrant was issued for William Austin Bailey, III, 40, in connection to the Oct. 14 crash.

At 8:40 a.m., Bailey was behind the wheel of a pickup truck stolen from Zephyrhills when he lost control and crashed into a utility pole, according to FHP. The truck hit a fence and overturned on the shoulder of Clinton Ave. in Dade City.

William Austin Bailey, III, 40. (FHP)

The passenger, a 30-year-old Lakeland woman, died from her injuries at the hospital. Bailey was accused of running away from the site of the crash.

Bailey has a warrant out for his arrest for fleeing the scene of a crash involving death. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to dial *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.