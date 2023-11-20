PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man took ecstasy and pain pills before leading a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on a high-speed chase through Pasco County on Monday morning, according to FHP.

At about 9:25 a.m., 35-year-old Larry Marcus, of Lakeland, was going 85 mph on northbound Interstate 75, swerving in and out of traffic recklessly, without a turn signal, and smoke coming out from the bottom of the car.

A trooper began following Marcus, who almost crashed into a red SUV. As the chase continued, Marcus got off an exit ramp, traveled on overpass roads, and got back on the interstate heading southbound.

At one point, he struck the side of a blue Honda Pilot. After several more improper U-turns, ramp exits, and crossing grassy medians, Marcus eventually came to a stop on the right northbound side walk of County Road 577.

Marcus climbed out of the driver’s seat and laid down in the rear seat. He was ordered out of the car and was placed under arrest.

The trooper noticed signs of impairment, including bloodshot and watery eyes. Marcus was allegedly unsteady on his feet, and had quick and sporadic speech patterns, troopers said.

The trooper also said Marcus was “erratic and could not control his emotions.”

The suspect told troopers he took Ecstasy and pain pills earlier that morning. Marcus did a breath test, which indicated no alcohol intake.

Troopers also discovered his license had been suspended since March 19, 2020.

Marcus was taken to a nearby Advent Health and then to Pasco County Jail.

He was booked for reckless driving, fleeing to elude and having a suspended driver’s license as a habitual traffic violator.