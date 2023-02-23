LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lake Wales man was killed in a crash near Land O’Lakes on Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened in the intersection of SR-54 and Livingston Road at around 9:30 p.m.

Troopers said the 43-year-old man was riding a motorized scooter and failed to stop at a red light before driving into the intersection. The scooter collided with a pickup truck driven by a 62-year-old man from Brandon.

The scooter driver was taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.