Kumquat pie declared official pie of Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco Board of County Commissioners voted on a resolution Tuesday to make kumquat pie the official pie of Pasco County.

Pasco is known for its annual Kumquat Festival, which brings visitors to Dade City by the thousands every year.

According to the resolution, the miniature fruit first arrived in Pasco County in the late 1800s. It adds that growing kumquats has become both a hobby and commercial activity “that grew the town of St. Joseph into a leader in kumquat production.”

The resolutions says kumquat pie was created by Rosemary Gude, and is now the most popular kumquat product sold at the festival.

The Pasco County Tourist Development Center voted on Jan. 26 to name the kumquat pie as the official pie of Florida’s Sports Coast.

Commissioner Mike Moore sponsored the resolution to make kumquat pie the official pie of the county.