PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida State troopers are searching for the driver who fled the scene after striking a bicyclist along SR-54 early Sunday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 37-year-old man from Lutz was cycling in the westbound lanes of SR-54 near Sunlake Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Sunday when they were struck by the mirror of a vehicle trying to pass.

Without stopping to render aid, troopers said the vehicle took off, leaving behind a damaged mirror. Authorities say the bicyclist was left with serious injuries.

(Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol)

Based on the parts found at the scene, troopers said they suspect the vehicle to be a

Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS.