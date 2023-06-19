PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida State troopers are searching for the driver who fled the scene after striking a bicyclist along SR-54 early Sunday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 37-year-old man from Lutz was cycling in the westbound lanes of SR-54 near Sunlake Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Sunday when they were struck by the mirror of a vehicle trying to pass.
Without stopping to render aid, troopers said the vehicle took off, leaving behind a damaged mirror. Authorities say the bicyclist was left with serious injuries.
Based on the parts found at the scene, troopers said they suspect the vehicle to be a
Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS.