Kathleen Moore update: Boyfriend charged with murder, body still not found

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The man accused of killing his girlfriend in Pasco County is set to make his first appearance before a judge Tuesday afternoon.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Collin Knapp was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kathleen Moore, 34, on Monday, although her body has not been found.

Moore and Knapp were last seen out together Nov. 28 at bars in Largo and Indian Rocks Beach. Detectives said the couple was seen arguing before they returned to Knapp’s home on Carmel Avenue in New Port Richey.

Moore’s friends said she was last seen waiting for an Uber outside of Knapp’s home in New Port Richey. Investigators say there’s no evidence that she ever left.

Collin Scott Knapp. (Source: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say later that night, Knapp went to Harold Seltzer’s Steakhouse where he works. 8 On Your Side was at the county landfill while deputies were combing through the steakhouse’s dumpster. There, they found clothing with Moore’s blood.

“Yes, there was blood that was identified as hers on our suspect’s pants, however there is lots of blood that was located during this investigation,” said Pasco County Sheriff Nocco.

Although Moore’s body has not been located, deputies say the amount of blood found on Knapp’s clothes was enough to charge him with Moore’s death.

Sheriff Nocco said detectives were pleading with Knapp to reveal where her body is, and said he was “very cold.”

Moore’s mother, Karyn, told 8 On Your Side she wants her daughter to be remembered for her bubbly and outgoing personality.

“I’m really going to miss her very, very much i love her with all my heart. I truly believe that we all in life have to take a journey and I just wish that Kathleen’s journey didn’t stop where it did,” Karyn said.

Deputies say, anyone who has seen a black 2006 Cadillac CT6 with Florida tag Z917XC and a black 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with bed cover with a Florida tag QXLT69 between Monday, Nov. 29 at approximately midnight and the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 30 are asked to call 727-847-8102, option 7.

Records show Knapp has a history of domestic violence with other women and has been arrested for 10 felonies as well as nine misdemeanors since 2004.