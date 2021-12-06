Kathleen Moore update: Arrest made in connection with missing Pasco County woman

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office say an arrest has been made in connection with the disappearance of Kathleen Moore.

In a brief media alert, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the person who was arrested or clarify what charges the person is facing. Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco is scheduled to hold a news conference at 8 p.m. to provide details.

Moore was reported missing last week. Deputies say the 34-year-old woman was last seen around 1 a.m. on Nov. 29 in the Carmel Avenue area of New Port Richey.

Friends told 8 On Your Side they last spoke with her Sunday after Thanksgiving and that she was last seen waiting for an Uber outside her boyfriend’s home in New Port Richey. Deputies searched that home on Friday night, as well as the Pasco County landfill in Spring Hill.

The sheriff’s office previously confirmed Moore’s cell phone was recovered. Friends told 8 On Your Side a homeless man found it in a dumpster at a Walgreens near where she was last seen.

Moore’s friends distributed flyers throughout their community on Sunday begging for help in finding out what happened to her.