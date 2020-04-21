K9s Birge, Buzz help Pasco Sheriff’s Office capture burglary suspect

Breaking News
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two K9s helped the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office capture a burglary suspect on Monday.

The sheriff’s office released body camera video of the incident on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, multiple units responded to the burglary involving three suspects.

Two suspects were caught on scene, but the third fled the home into the woods.

K9 Sergeant Birge and K9 Buzz, along with the Air Unit, responded to locate the suspect.

After a K9 track and with the help of the Air Unit, the suspect was found near a retention pond and arrested.

